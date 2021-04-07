The Texas Department of State Health Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths from the respiratory disease Wednesday.
On Tuesday, 18 COVID-19 patients occupied 2.72% of 661 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, according to the state health department. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.
Area hospitals reported 304 empty hospital beds, and 22 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.
Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - April 7, 2021
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|2,186 (+10)
|2,115
|23
|DeWitt
|1,887
|1,826
|58
|Goliad
|441
|424
|13
|Jackson
|1,740 (+1)
|1,696
|31
|Lavaca
|2,401 (+8)
|2,311
|75
|Matagorda
|3,605 (+25)
|3,352
|97
|Refugio
|635
|612
|20
|Victoria
|8,259 (+21)
|7,942
|198
|Wharton
|3,946 (+5)
|3,818
|112
|9-County total
|25,100 (+70)
|24,096
|627
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards did not post its daily COVID-19 report as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates. These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.
For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.
