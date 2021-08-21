COVID-19

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Aug. 21

As of Friday, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients in Victoria’s trauma service area was 26.9%, according to the state health department. There were four available ICU beds in the trauma service area, which encompasses Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. The Victoria County Public Health Department did not publish daily case totals Saturday.

County Total (+New) Recovered Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 2,989 (+14) 2,734 26 49.43%
DeWitt 2,080 1,973 64 40.99%
Goliad 557 536 16 37.95%
Jackson 2,141 (+9) 1,970 33 40.40%
Lavaca 2,775 (+10) 2,583 77 41.41%
Matagorda 4,870 (+26) 4,501 117 42.93%
Refugio 912 (+5) 760 23 49.06%
Victoria 11,003 10,116 248 44.92%
Wharton 4,832 (+11) 4,535 124 (+1) 44.93%
9-County Total 32,159 (+75) 29,708 728 (+1) 43.56%

