A 75-year-old Yoakum woman is in critical condition from COVID-19 while her family waits in fear.
The woman, Lydia Martinez, is being treated at DeTar Hospital Navarro in Victoria, but her family is not allowed to see her because of pandemic restrictions on hospital visitation.
Her daughter, Martha Martinez, 51, said Friday that her mother is the heart of her family.
“She’s just like anybody else. She’ll give the shirt off her back, I mean she’s willing to help anybody,” her daughter said. “She’s 75 years of age and has a full-time job still. After my dad passed away, she’s been a good provider to my sister and nephew.”
Lydia Martinez lives in Yoakum with her daughter, Sandra Martinez, 52, and grandson Christian, 24. Her husband, Baldimero, died 20 years ago. They have three daughters and five grandchildren.
She has worked for more than 12 years as a housekeeper at Post Acute Medical Specialty Hospital of Victoria, 102 Medical Drive. Victoria County Public Health officials identified Thursday an outbreak of COVID-19 at the long-term rehabilitation center. Eleven workers have tested positive. Local health authority Dr. John McNeill said one was in critical condition.
“She told me, ‘If I were to quit working, and with this many years that I worked, she says, ‘I’ll run down.’ " Martha Martinez said. "She says, ‘I will get older, and I’m afraid to die. I don’t want to die just yet.' "
Her daughter said she began to notice about two weeks ago a difference in her mother when she complained of being exhausted. Previously, Martinez said, her mother was healthy and had good energy.
“She’s a healthy, healthy puppy," her daughter said. "I can count on one hand that her equilibrium has gone off and she’s gone to the doctor to get that fixed,” Martinez said. “But as far as having health problems at her age, high blood pressure, diabetes — no. She is just so healthy.”
When news of COVID-19 spread, Martha Martinez said, she began to worry about her mom because her Post Acute work brought her around so many patients.
Her mother has struggled with allergies but began to develop a dry cough during the weekend of March 21-22. When her mother came to visit her March 24 in her Victoria home, Martinez said, she became increasingly concerned because she noticed her mother’s cough had worsened.
“I said, ‘Mother, you need to go to the doctor, you have Medicaid,’ " Martinez said. “Of course, she’s an older person, and they don’t like going to the doctor.”
Then her mother's condition worsened dramatically.
“This past Sunday, my mom started getting worse. She started having diarrhea. She said she had a fever, but she refused to take a temperature,” Martinez said. “Monday came around, and I told my sister, ‘You need to take her to the emergency room.’ "
Martinez said her sister Sandra took their mother to DeTar Hospital North because it was the closest hospital. Their mother was then transferred to DeTar Navarro.
The family has not seen her or talked to her since.
“Mom couldn’t even walk. (Sandra) moved her in, and they didn’t let my sister in,” Martinez said. “They right away isolated my mom.”
Martha, Sandra and their sister, Dora, 48, have been calling the hospital for updates. On Tuesday, the received word their mother had tested positive for COVID-19.
Sandra and Christian Martinez are self-isolating, but the family remains unsure about what's next.
Martinez said her sister and nephew were running a fever. Sandra has lost her appetite, started vomiting and begun running a fever as high as 101 degrees.
Sandra was tested Friday morning for COVID-19 and is now awaiting results while Christian has not been tested yet, Martinez said.
Martinez said her mother raised the family in a Catholic household to respect thier elders and to be responsible.
Born and raised in Goliad, Lydia Martinez has an extensive list of recipes in her head and loves cooking, her daughter said. Her mother doesn’t use measurements but rather relies on her instincts and experience of years of cooking for the family. With the radio playing Tejano music, Martinez said, she longs for the time when she will again be cooking with her mom on the weekends and dancing in the kitchen as the smell of Mexican food fills the air.
Now, all the family knows is the heart of their family is in critical but stable condition, Martha Martinez said. They were told Thursday that she was going into heart failure.
“That was one of the side-effects of the antibiotics were giving her. Her oxygen level was really, really low,” she said. “ And they didn’t know if she’s going to pull through.”
Now, the family is left to wait and pray.
“She’s got cats that she likes to take care of at home, and she’s got two dogs that lives with her. And that’s what keeps her going,” Martinez said. “And us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.