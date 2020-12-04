Throughout the region, 79 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Victoria's trauma service area Friday.
These patients were occupying 14.74% of the area's 536 staffed hospital beds, according to state data. If COVID hospitalizations continue to increase, local businesses could be forced to reduce the number of people they allow through their doors. State regulations say that if COVID-19 hospitalizations take up more than 15% of a region's total hospital beds for seven consecutive days, many local businesses would be required to admit only 50% of their listed capacities. Victoria businesses are not currently at risk of reducing their capacity, but would be after seven days above the 15% threshold.
Victoria County
Officials in Victoria County reported another 20 cases of COVID-19 and 35 patients who have recently recovered.
These new cases leave the county with 270 active cases of the disease as of Friday evening.
Out of a total of 5,215 diagnoses, an estimated 4,844 patients have recovered. At least 101 county residents are confirmed to have died from the disease.
DeWitt County
One new death and 45 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in DeWitt County in the last two days, local officials said.
These new cases leave the county with 94 people with active cases. Of those, seven patients are hospitalized.
In all, 1,186 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and an estimated 1,074 patients have recovered and 57 people have died from complications of the virus.
Calhoun County
Another 13 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Calhoun County, according to the local office of emergency management.
The county has 38 active infections as of Friday.
Of a total of 1,061 diagnoses, an estimated 1,015 patients have recovered. At least eight county residents are confirmed to have died from the virus.
Jackson County
Jackson County reported 16 new cases of COVID-19, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
These new cases leave the county with 58 active infections.
Of 889 total cases, an estimated 823 patients have recovered and eight county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Lavaca County
A surge in cases of the coronavirus among Lavaca County residents led Lavaca Medical Center to halt inpatient visitations Friday.
Among counties in the Crossroads, Lavaca County had the highest rate of new cases reported per 1,000 residents during the last two weeks as of Thursday, according to the Texas Tribune's data analysis.
Nearly 120 cases of the virus were reported in Lavaca County during the last two weeks, including nine new cases that were reported on Friday, according to case count updates provided the Texas Department of State Health Services Public Health Region 8, the county's public health authority.
There were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Lavaca Medical Center as of Friday, according to a news release from the hospital.
"While there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus at our facility, Lavaca Medical Center is taking all precautions necessary as issued by the CDC to protect patients and healthcare workers and will continue to adjust as the need arises," the release read.
Of Lavaca County's 1,545 residents who have contracted COVID-19, an estimated 1,454 had recovered as of Friday and 78 were ill, according DSHS Region 8. The regional health department has reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths among county residents since the pandemic reached the region in March.
Wharton County
Wharton County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new recoveries, according to state data provided to local officials.
Of 1,866 total cases, 143 are active and 56 county residents have died from the disease.
Refugio County
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Refugio County Friday, according to the local office of emergency management, leaving Refugio with 32 active cases.
Of 363 total diagnoses, an estimated 315 patients have recovered and 16 patients have died from complications of the virus.
Matagorda County
Twenty-one new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Matagorda County Friday, according to state data.
Of 1,343 total diagnoses, an estimated 1,197 patients have recovered and 60 have died from the disease.
Goliad County did not report any new cases Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.