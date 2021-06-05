COVID-19

COVID-19

 Courtesy photo

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported eight new COVID-19 cases and one death Saturday in the Crossroads.

The death was reported in Victoria County, according to the state data.

The Victoria County Public Health Department did not publish new COVID-19 case totals by 7:45 p.m.

On Friday, 34 COVID-19 patients occupied 5.8% of 586 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties, according to the state health department. State hospitalization data is delayed one day.

Area hospitals reported 192 available hospital beds and 13 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county - June 5, 2021

County Total (+New) Recovereis Deaths
Calhoun 2,429 (+2) 2,367 25
DeWitt 1,930 1,851 59
Goliad 480 454 13
Jackson 1,860 (+2) 1,817 31
Lavaca 2,512 2,427 76
Matagorda 4,231 4,117 114
Refugio 681 652 23
Victoria 9,156 8,864 220
Wharton 4,216 (+4) 4,090 116
9-County total 27,495 (+8) 26,639 677

For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.