Eight Victoria County residents who had COVID-19 were reported to have recovered Saturday.

There were no new cases reported.

There are 56 known active cases in the county. A total of 4,210 people have tested positive. Of these, 4,060 have recovered.

The county's death toll remains at 94.

There were 32 COVID-19 patients in regional hospitals Saturday, occupying 5.7% of the area's 560 staffed beds.

No other counties had reported cases, recoveries or deaths Saturday.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 889 865 8
DeWitt 989 911 53
Goliad 200 193 4
Jackson 637 618 7
Lavaca 1,114 1,071 13
Matagorda 1,085 1,034 51
Refugio 313 294 15
Victoria 4,210 4,060 94
Wharton 1,497 1,402 47
9-County total 10,934 10,448 292
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

