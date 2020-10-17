Eight Victoria County residents who had COVID-19 were reported to have recovered Saturday.
There were no new cases reported.
There are 56 known active cases in the county. A total of 4,210 people have tested positive. Of these, 4,060 have recovered.
The county's death toll remains at 94.
There were 32 COVID-19 patients in regional hospitals Saturday, occupying 5.7% of the area's 560 staffed beds.
No other counties had reported cases, recoveries or deaths Saturday.
