Another 83 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria County on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases of the disease to 420, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department.
These 83 cases span new infections identified over the last 48 hours, as the health department does not report new cases on Sundays.
Of the 6,072 total cases that have been diagnosed throughout the pandemic, 5,544 patients have recovered. The state health department reported 122 county residents have died from the disease, a tally determined by tracking causes of deaths on death certificates. The county health department uses a different method of tallying COVID-19 deaths, and has recorded 108 deaths.
The state health department had not reported the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Victoria’s hospital region as of 8 p.m. Monday. Among Victoria County residents, 44 patients of the 420 with active infections are receiving care in a health care facility, according to the county health department.
Jackson County
Twenty-one new cases have been identified in Jackson County since Thursday, the last time a COVID-19 report was published.
Of 1,105 total cases, an estimated 1,038 patients have recovered, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department. Twenty residents have died from the disease, according to the state health department.
Calhoun County
One new case was reported in Calhoun County since Thursday.
Of 1,203 total cases, an estimated 1,176 patients have recovered from the disease, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department. Ten county residents have died, according to the state health department.
Matagorda County
Three new cases were reported in Matagorda County on Monday, according to the state health department.
Of 1,982 total cases, an estimated 1,721 patients have recovered and 64 residents who have died, according to the state.
Refugio County
Another seven cases of COVID-19 were reported in Refugio County, according to the state health department.
Of 452 total cases, an estimated 394 patients have recovered, and seven county residents have died, according to the state health department.
DeWitt County
County officials reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 in DeWitt County.
Of 1,344 total cases, an estimated 1,240 patients have recovered. County officials have identified 57 deaths caused by COVID-19. The state health department has reported 48 deaths in the county, although the state’s figure is sometimes delayed of death certificate processing time.
Lavaca County
An estimated six new recoveries from COVID-19 were reported in Lavaca County on Monday, according to state data.
Of the county’s 1,731 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus, an estimated 1,646 or 95.01% have recovered from the disease, according to the data. Fifty-three residents have died from COVID-19 complications since the pandemic started and 32 remained ill as of Monday.
Goliad did not report any new cases Wharton County did not publish a COVID-19 report Monday.
