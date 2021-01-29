The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 88 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths from the respiratory disease in the 9-county Crossroads region Saturday.
Seven of the 88 cases added to the count are old cases in Wharton, Jackson, Calhoun, Matagorda and Lavaca counties, according to state data.
One death was reported in both Victoria and Matagorda counties, according to state data. All told, 498 Crossroads residents have died from the disease.
The Victoria County Public Health Department has reported 133 cases of COVID-19 related deaths in the county, but the state health department uses a different method to track COVID-19 deaths by county and has reported 149 county residents who have died.
When a Victoria County resident dies from COVID-19 outside of the county or outside of a health care facility, the county health department doesn’t always receive a notification of that death. The state health department, however, receives all death certificates filed in the state within 10 days of a person’s death.
On Friday, 147 COVID-19 patients occupied 21.75% of 676 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area, according to the state health department.
There were 264 empty hospital beds and 14 empty beds in intensive care units.
About the data: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates.These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.
For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.
