A new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Calhoun County on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases there to eight.
The patient, who is a resident of Calhoun County, is currently self-isolating at home, according to a news release from Memorial Medical Center. The patient is believed to have become infected through person-to-person spread of the virus, the release said.
Additional details about the patient were not released.
With community spread evident in the county, all areas of the county are considered a possible source of exposure, the release said.
"Everyone should be staying at home as much as possible, practicing social distancing when it is necessary to be out of the home and practicing the hygiene measures that have been discussed previously," the release said.
