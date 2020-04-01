One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Wharton County on Wednesday, bringing the total to 8 residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
No information about the patient was released.
"Testing continues, and our efforts to stop the virus must not slow down," said a news release from the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management. "Positive tests continue to mount in nearby counties, and we must continue to work hard to slow the spread in our area."
As of Wednesday, 71 people had been tested for COVID-19 by the El Campo Memorial Hospital, OakBend Medical Center's Wharton campus, Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program's Wharton clinic and an out-of-county testing facility, according to county officials.
Of those tests, eight people tested positive for the coronavirus, 58 tested negative and five are pending results.
