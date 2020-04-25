Nine employees at the Formosa facility in Point Comfort have tested positive for COVID-19, triggering widespread testing response for one of the region's largest employers.
The workers who tested positive are all on the same unit, Steve Marwitz, director of communications at Formosa Plastics Corp., Texas, said Saturday in an email.
The corporation also was notified by contractors that six contract workers tested positive for the virus, he said.
"We require them to manage their own employees with the pandemic plans they have," he said.
The corporation is working with testing facilities in Victoria and Port Lavaca to test anyone who came in contact with the employees who contracted the coronavirus, he said. After contact tracing is completed, Formosa plans to continue testing site employees.
Formosa is offering employees telemedicine at no cost and COVID-19 testing-related care, Marwitz said.
At least 107 Formosa employees have been tested and 369 have quarantined in accordance with the facility's pandemic plans since Feb. 2, Marwitz said. Of those 369, 313 or about 85% have returned to work.
Its medical department continues to operate and quarantine personnel with any relevant symptoms, as well as manage each case through protocol before allowing return to work, he said.
Marwitz said the facility has been following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Greg Abbott.
"As those guidelines change, we adjust our practices," he said. "We have made adjustments to our benefits to further encourage our employees to inform our medical team of their symptoms and encourage them to stay home when they are sick."
Those changes include expansions to compensation for employees who are ordered to quarantine by a medical professional or are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and quarantined while waiting for results, he said.
Use of sick days for the care of immediate family and school and childcare closure have also been added the Formosa's Illness and Personal Absence Policy, he said.
In addition, all Formoa employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 will receive a $1,000 gift card to assist with medical related costs and supplies, Marwitz said. Those with an immediate family member who has COVID-19 will receive a $500 gift card.
Marwitz said Formosa is managing produce to meet requirements and needs of customers as a federally identified critical infrastructure manufacture. The EG2 project is still temporarily suspended, which came to a halt in March.
