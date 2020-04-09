Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Victoria County, officials announced Thursday.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 70 cases.
The cases are still being investigated, said Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s local health authority.
Officials are currently updating the public about the COVID-19 response locally. You can watch the press conference on the Victoria Advocate's Facebook page.
This is a developing story that will be updated at VictoriaAdvocate.com.
