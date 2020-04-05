The Victoria County Public Health Department identified nine additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total case number for Victoria County residents to 41.
"Of these nine new cases, seven of them are related to the outbreak at Post Acute Medical, bringing the total count of the outbreak to 25, which includes seven individuals from outside Victoria County," the health department wrote in a news release Sunday. "The other two cases are not related to the outbreak and bring the total case count for Victoria County Residents outside the outbreak to 23."
This is a developing story and will be updated at VictoriaAdvocate.com. Please check back for updates.
The rest of the health department statement:
The health department is monitoring the patients' contacts, setting up any needed tests and working to identify any contacts who may have been exposed while they were infectious. Anyone found to have had close contact to this patient will be contacted directly by the health department's staff.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness for COVID-19 cases. Symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may appear between 2 and 14 days after exposure.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, the CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay home when sick.
- Individuals can spread COVID-19 to others even if they do not feel sick.
- Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
- Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
- Do NOT use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker.
- Continue to keep 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.
If you feel sick and believe you may have been exposed to COVID-19, contact a health care provider (call before going), describe your symptoms, and travel history or contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. While VCPHD understands residents may be concerned, information so far suggests that most people who have become infected with COVID-19 only experience mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover. People at higher risk for serious complications are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
For information and questions, please call the Victoria COVID-19 hotline during business hours at 361-580-5796. After business hours, please refer to www.victoriatxoem.org or the Victoria County Public Health Department’s Facebook page for the most up to date information.
