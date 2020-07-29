Matagorda County Courthouse

The Matagorda County Courthouse.

 Contributed photo

The state health department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the respiratory disease in Matagorda County on Wednesday.

In total, 619 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county. Of those, an estimated 277 patients have recovered, according to the state health department, and 20 county residents who contracted COVID-19 have died.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 439 322 3
Goliad 110 74 2
DeWitt 521 297 14
Jackson 253 205 1
Lavaca 557 506 1
Matagorda 619 277 20
Refugio 179 82 0
Victoria 3,085 1,840 35
Wharton 595 259 7
9-County total 6,358 3,862 83
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

