The state health department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the respiratory disease in Matagorda County on Wednesday.
In total, 619 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county. Of those, an estimated 277 patients have recovered, according to the state health department, and 20 county residents who contracted COVID-19 have died.
