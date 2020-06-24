Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Wednesday.
In total, 143 county residents have contracted the disease. Of those, 61 have recovered and five residents have died.
Seven patients are seeking treatment for COVID-19 in Matagorda County medical facilities, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center.
Officials are reminding the public that a COVID-19 testing site is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Bay City Civic Center, 201 7th St., Bay City.
There is no cost for the test. All tests will be scheduled in advance and patients will be given appointments for their test. To be eligible for testing, a person must show one or more symptoms of COVID-19.
To schedule a test, call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org.
