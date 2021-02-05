COVID-19
Buy Now

A mask hangs on the rearview mirror of a parked car.

 Yehyun Kim | ykim@vicad.com

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services and the Victoria County Public Health Department reported 96 more COVID-19 cases in the Crossroads Friday.

In the region, three more COVID-19 deaths, including one death each in Victoria, Matagorda and Wharton counties were reported. The state does not release individual demographic or identifying information about people who die from coronavirus complications.

The Victoria County resident whose death was reported Friday was a man in his 40s who was hospitalized in Victoria, according to the county public health department.

On Friday, the state health department reported 118 COVID-19 patients occupied 17.15% of 688 staffed hospital beds in Victoria’s trauma service area. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day.

There were 269 empty hospital beds and 16 empty beds in intensive care units, according to state data.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards did not release a COVID-19 report Friday. As of Thursday, there were 16 active cases in the Victoria County Jail and 11 in the Matagorda County Jail, according to a TCJS report.

Crossroads COVID-19 cases — Feb. 5, 2021

County Total (+new) Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 1,649 (+11) 1,542 13
DeWitt 1,731 (+1) 1,569 55
Goliad 393 (+0) 368 11
Jackson 1,539 (+5) 1,436 26
Lavaca 2,113 (+13) 1,956 66
Matagorda 2,871 (+22) 2,649 84
Refugio 585 (+4) 518 17
Victoria 7,609 (+28) 6,829 161
Wharton 3,459 (+15) 3,189 92
9-County total 21,949 (+96) 19,947 525

ABOUT THE DATA: On Jan. 13, the Advocate shifted to using only COVID-19 data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and Victoria County Public Health Department to provide daily updates on the spread of the coronavirus in the region. The state compiles case data from local health departments and DSHS health regions, and pulls COVID-19 fatality data directly from official death certificates. These numbers are preliminary and therefore subject to change. State data may differ from data reported by local and regional health authorities because of delays in reporting or discrepancies. We will continue to update the numbers in real time and report changes as they arise.

For any questions about COVID-19 data, please reach out to the newsroom by sending an email to deliverydesk@vicad.com.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.