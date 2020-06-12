Marie Mooney, 98, was supposed to be on her driveway at 10 a.m. Friday. She thought her neighbors intended to take her for a drive.
Instead, more than 25 cars escorted by police wound around her cul-de-sac. Drivers were honking horns, passengers were waving signs and holding balloons and streamers while offering her well-wishes. Members of the Bronte Club of Victoria and Club 20 dangled cards and gifts from the car windows that other friends and neighbors on the driveway helped gather.
The car parade celebrated Mooney’s 99th birthday which will officially occur on Sunday.
“Marie, happy birthday!” one woman yelled from a car full of people. “We love you!”
Carol Oliphant, a member of the Bronte Club, usually throws a birthday party for her mother and Mooney because they share June birthdays. So this year, she thought the parade would be the perfect way to celebrate, be safe and make Mooney smile when coronavirus eliminated the party as an option.
“She has a beautiful spirit and enthusiasm, and she doesn’t stop,” Oliphant said. “She’s a member of DeTar Health Center and, at her age, continues to exercise and move. It’s not just physical; it’s spiritual. She wants to greet each day, and it’s such a blessing.”
Mooney grew up on a cotton farm in Limestone County near Waco and graduated from nursing school in 1942. She moved to Victoria in 1946. Her husband, Dr. Ern Mooney, was the eighth doctor in Victoria where he practiced family medicine for 41 years, she said.
“I went all the way to the top. My brother said, ‘Marie, you had a Cinderella life,’” Mooney said. “I would love to live my life all over again.”
Mooney, a registered nurse, retired to become a housewife when she had her two children, Yvonne Babbitt and Ern Mooney Jr. She is the only Emeritus member of the Bronte Club, meaning she has belonged for at least 50 years. Actually, she joined the club in 1964.
“She loves the club. She loves the women in the club and what the club stands for,” said Emily Koenig, outgoing president of the Bronte Club.
She also belongs to First Presbyterian Church; Club 20, a women's social group; and the Junior League of Victoria as well as a needlepoint group. Before coronavirus hit, she exercised twice a week with a trainer at the gym.
“I had wonderful times raising my kids,” Mooney said. “Victoria has been a wonderful place for me. I love it.”
Mooney attributed her ability to remain youthful at 98 to staying positive, loving people and enjoying every day.
“I’m just overwhelmed and full of joy,” she said in regard to the parade.
Martha Tarkington, 87, was once Mooney’s neighbor and has known her for 60 years.
“She’s a very enthusiastic person, a very caring person. Obviously, as a trained RN, she has much sympathy for the other person always,” Tarkington said. “She’s interested in the other person and knowing about their life as a caring, nurturing kind of person.”
Another friend, Kathleen Carey, has known Mooney’s daughter since kindergarten.
“Yvonne doesn’t live in Victoria, so I stepped in. We talk every other day, and we are just very, very close,” Carey said of her relationship with Mooney. “She’s a wonderful person, very generous and cares for people. If you have someone in your family who is sick, she calls to check on them to make sure they are getting better.”
Jim DeMent, the pastor of First Presbyterian Church, has another parade planned for Mooney on Sunday. Members of the church are driving by her house between 11:30 a.m. and noon to wish her a happy 99th birthday.
“I have a feeling there will be a goodly number of members driving by Mrs. Mooney’s because she is so dear to us,” DeMent said. “She is a dearly beloved member of our congregation as well as the Victoria community.”
