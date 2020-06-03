Jenilee Rollefstad spent part of Wednesday’s sunny afternoon outside drawing with bright paint markers on the Victoria Public Library’s windows.
As teen librarian, Rollefstad is working to get more local teenagers involved at the library, and hasn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic stall her efforts.
“We’ve struggled to get teens here in the past,” she said. “My biggest goal is to create a place for teens – even if mostly virtually right now during the pandemic – that’s really their own.”
The library reopened to the public Monday after being closed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. The teen window painting event was one of the first in-person events since it reopened. To encourage social distancing, the event was outside and library staff wore facial coverings.
Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Victoria County on Wednesday. The new cases bring the county’s total to 170. Of those, 144 have recovered and seven residents have died. No information was available Wednesday night about the new cases.
Amelia Ripa, 14, was one of the participants at the library’s window painting event Wednesday. While drawing on a window looking into the teen section of the library, Ripa said she loves to read and draw fashion and was glad the library offered a variety of events.
“I’m happy to be here,” she said.
Her mother, Jamie Ripa, said she signed her kids up right away when she found out about the event online.
“I think it’s great they can offer something like this with everything going on,” she said. “The kids already love coming to the library, so it worked out great, and gives us an opportunity to get out of the house.”
During a quick break from drawing on another window, Israel Esteban, 14, said he was having fun.
“I like to draw whatever pops into my head,” he said.
Rollefstad said she wants teens to feel comfortable coming to the library to get books and staying to take part in different activities and meet other people. She started an Instagram account to attract teens and inform them about what’s going on.
Considering the pandemic, several upcoming events will be conducted virtually, but should still be fun for teens, she said. She’s planning to host a virtual escape room and game nights through Zoom.
“I’m a creative person, and I felt like there’s a need for a fun, creative outlet for this age range,” she said. “I want to intersect reading and self-expression and create a creative space for teens.”
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Crossroads surpassed 400 on Wednesday, with new cases reported in Victoria, Wharton, Lavaca and Matagorda counties.
No new cases of the disease were reported in Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Refugio counties on Wednesday.
Wharton County
Nine new cases of COVID-19 and one death related to the disease were reported in Wharton County on Wednesday.
A woman who lived in the El Campo area died, according to a release from the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management.
The nine new cases of COVID-19 brings the total number of cases in the county to 67. Of those, 38 have recovered and one resident has now died.
Seven of the nine new cases are residents of El Campo, according to the release. The patients include: two girls between the ages of 10 and 20; a man between the ages of 30 and 40; two women between the ages of 20 and 30; a woman between the ages of 40 and 50; and a woman between the ages of 50 and 60.
The other two patients are a woman between the ages of 40 and 50 and a man between the ages of 60 and 70 who both live in Wharton.
Of the new cases, only one contracted the virus from an unknown source, the release said. The others were exposed either at work, from a family member or at a family gathering.
“We must be diligent in our social distancing and hygiene efforts,” the release said.
Matagorda County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Matagorda County on Wednesday.
The new case brings the county’s total number of cases to 71. Of those, 46 have recovered and five residents have died. The new patient is a man between the ages of 40 and 50 who is recovering at home, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
Additionally, Matagorda County officials have received reports from the epidemiology teams assigned to the county that they are having difficulty reaching some COVID-19 positive residents, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center.
The purpose of the phone calls from the state is to verify health status and report recovered cases accurately.
Lavaca County
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lavaca County on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 17.
The new patients are a Yoakum resident, a Moulton resident and a rural county resident in the Hallettsville area, according to a news release from the Lavaca County office of emergency management.
While the cases aren’t related, each is the result of community spread from travel outside Lavaca County elsewhere in Texas, the release said. All three patients are isolating at home.
Of the county’s total 17 cases, seven have recovered and one resident has died.
