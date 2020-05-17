Victoria’s small businesses that have taken a hit from COVID-19 can apply for help starting Monday for up to $50,000 in a new loan program.
Victoria City Council members during a special meeting May 12 approved an agreement with PeopleFund, a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution, to provide a total of $845,000 in loans.
“I thought it was a beautiful thing when I heard the City Council voted for this,” said Pat McDonald, owner of Days Gone By! on Friday. “This is just a real plus and a real way to help Victoria.”
The city is providing a total grant of $500,000 to PeopleFund for the program. Of that, $345,000 will be provided as loan capital that will be available to small businesses. PeopleFund's match of $500,000 will go entirely toward the loan capital fund, creating a total loan pool of $845,000.
Like most other small businesses, Days Gone By! has suffered financially from the impacts of COVID-19, McDonald said. But, she said, she’s remained optimistic and has found ways to safely adapt and continue operations as much as possible throughout the pandemic.
“As a family, we have a saying that when there’s a roadblock, we will figure out how to get through it, get around it or hurdle over it,” she said. “So we did what we could to keep going through this.”
Before Tuesday’s meeting, the council considered and voted down a similar agreement with LiftFund. A main point of disagreement about that partnership was the potential creation of a Dream Makers Fund. In that fund, as loans were paid back, the money would go to provide new loans to small businesses in Victoria.
Since, the city has continued to search for different options to provide small businesses help. At their meeting on May 12, the council discussed two options: the loan program with PeopleFund and a grant program.
The grant program would have provided grants up to $10,000. It would have been administered by the city and had an evaluation committee, including the city, the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corp., the Victoria Economic Development Corp. and the Victoria Chamber of Commerce.
Through the loan program, more money will be given to businesses than if the city chose to distribute grants, Mayor Rawley McCoy said. And because of the minimal risk, he said, he believed the loan program would give businesses “a far better chance of succeeding.”
“How long is this situation going to last? The truth is, we don’t know,” he said. “We don’t know how long it’s going to last. And I think we should prepare ourselves to help preserve as many businesses in our community as we can."
Council members Mark Loffgren, Jan Scott, Josephine Soliz and Rafael De La Garza voted with McCoy in favor of the program. Council members Andrew Young and Jeff Bauknight voted against.
“I don’t think it’s an economic development issue,” Bauknight said Tuesday.
To be eligible for a loan, a business must have sustained financial losses because of COVID-19; must have a physical address in the city; must be up-to-date on city and county property taxes; and must have good credit with a minimum credit score of 600 as of Jan. 31. Exceptions to these requirements may be considered on a case-by-case basis by PeopleFund.
Loans will be provided at 0% interest for the first six months. After that time frame, the interest rate will increase to a maximum of 5%. Interested businesses can apply for loans up to $50,000.
McDonald said she is considering applying for a loan to help Days Gone By! Regardless, she said, she’s confident the loans will help small businesses.
“I was thrilled to death when this came out,” she said. “Whether it helps us or some of Victoria’s other small businesses, it’s great.”
