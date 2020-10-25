COVID-19

COVID-19

 Courtesy photo

No confirmed case counts of COVID-19 were reported in the Advocate’s nine-county area Sunday.

Sunday, 28 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Trauma Service Area S, which covers Victoria County and five neighboring counties.

In that area, about 5% of the region’s 547 total hospital beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19, according to state health department data.

COVID-19 cases by county Oct. 25, 2020

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 922 907 8
DeWitt 1,013 929 54
Goliad 200 193 4
Jackson 642 625 7
Lavaca 1,150 1,099 13
Matagorda 1,089 1,054 52
Refugio 306 289 16
Victoria 4,267 4,098 95
Wharton 1,505 1,417 47
9-County total 11,094 10,611 296
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

New COVID-19 cases reported each week

This table shows the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in each Crossroads county for each week ending on the indicated date. This table was last updated Tuesday.

. Victoria County Calhoun County Goliad County Jackson County Lavaca County DeWitt County Refugio County Wharton County Matagorda County
March 15 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2
March 22 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2
March 29 6 5 2 1 0 1 0 4 13
April 5 35 7 1 2 1 5 0 8 24
April 12 40 3 1 1 2 2 0 15 8
April 19 14 6 1 0 0 4 0 7 5
April 26 26 8 1 2 1 2 0 1 9
May 3 21 4 1 8 1 0 1 3 1
May 10 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
May 17 6 0 0 1 2 2 2 1 2
May 24 1 5 0 2 1 0 0 2 1
May 31 4 0 0 1 4 0 0 9 3
June 7 12 1 0 1 6 1 0 19 1
June 14 27 9 0 1 3 10 2 13 9
June 21 111 1 0 1 15 9 1 30 28
June 28 246 17 1 15 93 19 4 70 67
July 5 720 29 21 10 42 40 16 35 124
July 12 573 47 16 32 81 63 22 114 225
July 19 786 93 6 71 133 164 31 110 64
July 26 328 142 33 47 164 178 59 54 110
Aug. 2 325 80 26 126 55 103 71 138 101
Aug. 9 210 76 26 80 25 68 14 90 85
Aug. 16 112 23 18 15 17 41 20 322 91
Aug. 30 70 12 0 19 15 49 20 106 45
Aug. 23 107 27 3 62 20 38 3 95 28
Sept. 6 93 23 0 9 18 45 7 30 43
Sept. 13 67 4 5 12 8 42 28 55 29
Sept. 20 70 7 32 10 19 28 1 48 25
Sept. 27 51 197 0 79 266 22 2 56 8
Oct. 4 39 9 4 8 23 0 3 20 14
Oct. 11 53 29 0 19 31 74 0 23 20
Oct. 18 42 20 2 3 62 4 3 18 16
The week ending on Oct. 25 65 35 0 6 41 24 1 8 7

