No confirmed case counts of COVID-19 were reported in the Advocate’s nine-county area Sunday.
Sunday, 28 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Trauma Service Area S, which covers Victoria County and five neighboring counties.
In that area, about 5% of the region’s 547 total hospital beds were occupied by patients with COVID-19, according to state health department data.
