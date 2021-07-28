Victoria's government officials react to rising cases

Late last week, the Victoria Police Department canceled their Kids Camp, originally scheduled to run this week, and ended its involvement in Tip-a-Cop, scheduled for Thursday evening, due to public health concerns, said Senior Police Officer David Brogger.

This was “due to the increase in case counts and us wanting to be mindful of the health of the attendees and our public safety personnel,” Brogger said.

In-person inmate visitations at the Victoria County Jail are also suspended until Monday, according to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The sheriff's office did not provide a reason for the suspension by Wednesday evening.

Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight called for higher vaccination rates when asked about event cancellations.

“What I’m going to be pushing for is for people to get vaccinated,” Bauknight said.