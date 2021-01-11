The number of active COVID-19 cases in Victoria County has increased 31% over the last week, according to the Victoria County Public Health Department’s data.
Active cases increased from 420 on Jan. 4 to 551 on Monday, according to the health department. Over the last two days, 97 new cases were diagnosed in the county, according to the health department.
The department also reported a new COVID-19-related death in the county. Officials said a woman in her 70s who had previously been hospitalized died from complications of the virus.
The state health department reported 128 county residents have died from the disease, a tally determined by tracking causes of deaths on death certificates; the county health department uses a different method of tallying COVID-19 deaths, and has recorded 110 deaths as of Monday.
Throughout Victoria’s trauma service area, there were 111 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals. Those patients were occupying 18.9% of 588 staffed beds in the region as of Monday afternoon, according to state data. There were 20 empty ICU beds as of Monday.
At the Victoria County jail, four inmates and four staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, and another 272 inmates are quarantined.
Refugio County
Three more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Refugio County Monday, according to the state health department.
Of the county’s 500 cases, an estimated 67 were active, 416 have recovered and 17 county residents have died from the disease, according to the state health department.
Calhoun County
Calhoun County had 16 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed over the weekend, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
The regional health department reported 1,298 total case, of which an estimated 1,225 patients have recovered. The state health department reported 11 county residents have died from the disease. The regional department has reported only eight deaths, but its count is out-of-date because of a backlog in death investigations at the regional level.
Jackson County
Another 22 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jackson County over the weekend, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Of 1,219 total cases in the county, an estimated 1,110 patients have recovered, according to the regional department. Twenty-one county residents have died from the disease, according to the state health department.
The Texas Commission on Jail Standards reported that 13 inmates at the county jail and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, and one inmate is awaiting test results.
Lavaca County
Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lavaca Count over the weekend, according to the state health department.
Of 1,835 total cases, an estimated 1,701 patients have recovered and 58 county residents have died, according to the state.
Matagorda County
State health officials reported dozens of new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Of 2,133 total cases, an estimated 1,865 patients have recovered and 68 county residents have died from the disease, according to state data.
New cases of COVID-19 were not reported in Goliad County. Wharton and DeWitt counties did not publish a COVID-19 report on Monday.
