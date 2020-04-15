Active cases of COVID-19 dropped to zero in Jackson County on Wednesday, according to the Jackson County Hospital District’s Facebook page.
All four cases that involved Jackson County residents have made complete recoveries, according to the hospital district, which also said it has performed 121 tests and has 5 results pending.
“We were fortunate not to have as many active cases to begin with,” said Bill Jones, CEO of the Jackson County Hospital District, on Wednesday. “The four that we had all contracted the virus outside of Jackson County. We’re just really pleased that those four have all recovered.”
Jones attributed some of the county’s success at containing the virus to availability of testing, but, mostly, “I think a lot of it has to do with luck.”
Jones said the hospital is awaiting further directives from the county judge and governor for next steps. Until then, he said hospital staff will continue to wear masks and stay on their guard. He said the COVID-19 team continues to meet twice weekly to monitor the situation.
“We’re not out of the woods on this thing yet,” he said. “Texas may have begun to peak on this, but it looks like the counties surrounding us have not.”
In the Crossroads, one new case of COVID-19 was reported Wednesday in Wharton County; the regional total is now 214.
Wharton County
One new case of COVID-19 was reported by the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management on Wednesday.
The new patient is a woman between 30 and 40 years old. She lives in Wharton and the source of transmission is unknown.
The new case brings the total number of current and recovered COVID-19 patients in Wharton County to 32. Ten of those cases have recovered and the remaining 22 are active.
Matagorda County
The COVID-19 case count in Matagorda County remains 51. No new cases were announced Wednesday.
“I hate to use the term cautiously optimistic, but we’re working under the assumption that we have peaked,” said Aaron Fox, a spokesman for Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
In a news release, Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald said, “We have made progress in the last few days concerning the positive cases of COVID-19, but I ask that you continue to follow the guidelines set forth from our president and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.”
McDonald continued, “I understand there are discussions concerning going back to work, we will fully support the directives when they are issued. But for now continue to keep you and your loved ones safe. I pray every day that we have seen the worst of this terrible virus.”
Goliad County
One of Goliad County’s five residents who have contracted COVID-19 has made a full recover, according to county judge Mike Bennett.
