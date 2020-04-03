Adopt-A-Pet open, in need of supplies, donations

Adopt-A-Pet is open for curb service from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Vet service is available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Customers should call 361-575-7387 when they arrive and stay in their car and a team member will come out to assist you, according to a news release from the center.
Adopt-A-Pet is still accepting monetary donations as well as supplies such as paper towels, bleach, Tidy Cat litter, black large trash bags and pet food.
On-line monetary donations will be accepted via their website at adoptpetvictoria.net
