Our battle with a deadly microscopic enemy has intensified the importance of every health care worker who suits up every day to help the sick and the injured. Every paramedic, nurse, lab assistant and doctor places their own personal health at risk to perform their role in the global fight against a menace that scientists are still trying to understand.
For those reasons, we want to pay tribute to the health care professionals who are helping the sick get well. To those on the front lines, send us pictures of you or your colleagues doing your job. Please include names of those in the photos, the name of the health care facility and an explanation of what is happening in the photos. Submit them to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto.
