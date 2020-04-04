Advocate staff photo gallery: Coping with COVID-19

The new coronavirus seemed so far away from home until it wasn’t.
Americans’ normal lives have been disrupted as stricter social distancing measures are put in place in an effort to limit the spread of the virus throughout every community.
Public spaces have become quieter, with fewer visitors, and area residents have coped with the changes in various ways.
For the past few weeks, Advocate photographers have captured what our new normal looks like amid the coronavirus outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.