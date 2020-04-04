You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19

Advocate staff photo gallery: Coping with COVID-19

Coping with COVID-19
Alexis Kincaid hugs her family’s dog BB while she and her mom, Holly, and brother, Bayliss, drew pictures and positive messages on their neighbor’s driveways and sidewalks.

The new coronavirus seemed so far away from home until it wasn’t.

Americans’ normal lives have been disrupted as stricter social distancing measures are put in place in an effort to limit the spread of the virus throughout every community.

Public spaces have become quieter, with fewer visitors, and area residents have coped with the changes in various ways.

For the past few weeks, Advocate photographers have captured what our new normal looks like amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Coping with COVID-19
Anthony Mitchel charges toward the basket during a game of basketball with his friends at Hopkins Park in the evening on March 19.
Coping with COVID-19
Greg Ford takes a stroll with his family around downtown Victoria on March 19.
Coping with COVID-19
John Tran, owner of T Longhorn Washateria, puts a customer’s clothes into a washing machine on March 20. Tran said his business has been cut in half because of COVID-19. “All you can do is prepare and pray,” he said.
Coping with COVID-19
Dorothy Fitt claps during a prayer ceremony at the DeLeon Plaza gazebo on Sunday, March 15. President Trump declared the day of prayer for people affected by the coronavirus pandemic around the world. Victoria resident Wanda Ulrey set up the prayer and messaged people from all denominations to participate.
Coping with COVID-19
View of Faith Family Baptist Church on March 22. The church conducted its service via broadcast on its website in light of social distancing measures and limitations to gatherings to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Coping with COVID-19
The Rev. Ryan Jenson, associate pastor at First United Methodist Church in Victoria, tries on a mask that he received from a Wesley nurse of the church. Most churches in the Crossroads region have suspended in-person services, and instead are recording them to be viewed online, in response to orders that gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people.
Coping with COVID-19
Customers have a lunch on March 19 at Ramsey's Restaurant. Sherrie Blank, the restaurant's manager, said business had been very slow since the previous Friday. "We're all concerned. I'm hoping the best for everybody," Blank said. In the afternoon on March 19, Gov. Greg Abbott announced an executive order that prohibited people from eating and drinking inside restaurants and bars across the state, while still allowing takeout service.
Coping with COVID-19
Steven Socha helps a customer at Novak’s Meat Market in El Campo on March 24. El Campo Memorial Hospital announced its first positive case of COVID-19 in Wharton County on March 21.
Coping with COVID-19
From left, Capt. Caleb Breshears and Capt. Kevin Sanderson take out lunch at Thai Orchid. Gov. Greg Abbott announced an executive order on March 19 that prohibits people from eating and drinking inside restaurants and bars across the state, while still allowing takeout service.
Coping with COVID-19
Thai Orchid has closed its dining room and now takes only takeout orders. “We may be getting two or three orders a day,” said restaurant owner Tracy Colson. “I just hope we all get through as a local business.”
Coping with COVID-19
Nakomi Canales, a hair stylist at Supercuts, dyes a client’s hair on March 20. Garcia Arthur, owner of the hair salon, said that their operating hours had been reduced and business has been terrible.
Coping with COVID-19
A room at Meals on Wheels Victoria’s Murray Center remains empty on March 20. All the programs inside the center have halted as a precaution to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. Volunteers and staff still deliver meal to houses.
Coping with COVID-19
Baseball players from Victoria East, St. Joseph and Temple College held a group practice and workout on March 19 at Vendetta Sports Headquarters in Victoria. UIL suspended all athletic activities effective March 16 and TAPPS is holding off on interscholastic competitions until April 12.
Coping with COVID-19
David Campos, an oyster harvester out of Seadrift, does some maintenance on his boat in front of his home in Port Lavaca. Campos sells his oysters to Alby's Seafood in Rockport-Fulton, which has told suppliers they will stop regularly accepting bags from suppliers if they can't sell them. This has created an uncertain future for oyster harvesters as they only have until April 30, the end of oyster season, to make money for the rest of the year.
Coping with COVID-19
View of an empty tennis court at Victoria College. Officials from Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria announced on March 17 that they would halt in-person classes after students returned from spring break.
Coping with COVID-19
Terri Balboa kisses her granddaughter Kaitlyn Hernandez, 8, on March 21 while visiting their family's matriarch through the window at the Courtyard Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Nursing homes put lockdown procedures in place, restricting visits by family members, on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "At the end of the day, all you have is your family," Trina Hernandez, right, said.
Coping with COVID-19
Bayliss Kincaid sits on the end of a neighbor’s driveway with his family’s dog BB. The Kincaid family drew pictures and uplifting messages with sidewalk chalk on their neighbors’ driveways as a way to spread positivity.

Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.

