Some Victoria residents are afraid of what will happen to the community’s homeless population if cases of the new coronavirus appear in Victoria.
The recommended ways to try and fend off COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, fall short when it comes to considering people who are homeless, said Ginny Stafford, the executive director of Mid-Coast Family Services.
People on the streets, she said, often don’t have reliable access to medical care, the ability to isolate themselves indoors if they get sick or consistent ways to drink fluids, take medicine or wash their hands.
“Those options aren’t available for someone who doesn’t even have a bed,” she said. “We are very, very concerned. As far as people living on the streets, there is not a plan.”
Though there are not yet any confirmed cases of the virus in Victoria, the number of cases nationwide continues to rise. The first confirmed case of the virus in the Crossroads was announced Friday after hospital officials said a patient who was treated at Yoakum Community Hospital on March 7 and again a few days later tested positive for COVID-19.
Stafford said there’s reason to be concerned about Victoria’s homeless population. Volunteers counted 296 people experiencing homeless in Victoria, including those who are unsheltered and sheltered, during the annual Point-in-Time count in January.
The number is evident of the challenge it is for many residents to obtain and maintain housing, she said.
Longtime homeless advocate Kim Pickens said when thinking about the virus, she’s worried about access to food becoming even more limited. While some shoppers are stocking up on food and supplies, people who are homeless are frequently being forgotten, she said.
Also, she said she’s worried about food becoming so limited that it won’t be donated or available for the homeless at places like Christ’s Kitchen or the Salvation Army.
“Many of these people get one real meal a day, and if those become more limited in access, that will be very concerning,” Pickens said.
As Stafford’s fears grow about how the COVID-19 will affect the homeless population, she said she has asked for guidance from state and federal leaders, but hasn’t been given anything helpful.
“It’s something like, ‘Work with your community and find out about resources and ways to help,’ which doesn’t do very much,” she said.
She said she is hopeful, however, that guidance will be given at the local level. David Gonzales, director of the Victoria County Public Health Department, addressed the topic briefly during a press conference Saturday.
“Right now, we are going to rely on mostly the internal operations with the (emergency operations center) and then get with those other nonprofit agencies that normally are the resources for those folks in coordinating that response with them,” he said.
The health department and the emergency management team is in the process of designating a liaison to coordinate with the nonprofits and providers who work primarily with the homeless population, said Caitlin Weinheimer, the county’s chief of staff in an email Saturday.
Victoria’s City Council on Tuesday is scheduled to hear an update about the virus from the Victoria Public Health Department as well as discuss the results of the January homeless count. Stafford said she is hopeful the council will address how the city can help support the homeless as it continues to take precautions about COVID-19.
For now, Stafford said Mid-Coast Family Services staff members are distributing hand sanitizer and doing what they can to support those who are homeless. But at the end of the day, she said, “When medical professionals are wearing gloves and washing their hands, it seems giving out hand sanitizer won’t be nearly enough.”
“We all want to help, but I think this will show where our deficits are,” she said.
