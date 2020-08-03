Affectionate Arms Adult day Care will reopen Sept. 1.
The facility, 3802 John Stockbauer Drive, was scheduled to reopen Monday, but it was pushed back to September, said Mary Garcia, center director.
The center closed in July out of safety and health concerns for its clients during the pandemic.
