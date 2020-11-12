The number of COVID-19 cases continued its steady rise in Victoria County on Thursday, and all Crossroads counties are now required to comply with the governor’s statewide mask order.
In October, Calhoun, Jackson and Goliad counties sought and received an exemption from Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order requiring facial coverings in most public spaces where physical distancing isn’t possible, with some exceptions for certain locations. Abbott’s executive order allows counties that have 30 or fewer new COVID-19 cases during the previous 14-day period to opt out of the requirement.
As of Thursday, no Crossroads counties are exempt from the mandate, according to the Texas Department of Emergency Management, a sign that COVID-19 is increasing its spread in the region. The region enjoyed more than two months of relatively low transmission of the respiratory disease, but in the last two weeks the virus has resumed its spread in the Crossroads as the nation sees record-breaking increases in new cases.
In Victoria, local officials reported 36 new cases, bringing the county’s total caseload to 4,593, of which 4,289 patients have recovered. Ninety-five county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Throughout Victoria’s trauma service area, 53 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, according to state data. These patients occupied about 8.6% of total staffed hospital beds in the region.
Statewide, 5,756 new cases and 143 new deaths were reported Thursday.
Matagorda County
Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County, according to state data.
In total 1,147 county residents have contracted the respiratory disease, according to state data. Of those, an estimated 1,098 have recovered and 56 residents have died.
DeWitt, Lavaca, Refugio, Calhoun, Jackson, Goliad and Wharton counties did not publish COVID-19 reports Wednesday.
Calhoun County
Calhoun County health officials reported no new cases of COVID and two new recoveries Thursday. All counted, there have been 963 confirmed COVID cases, 15 probable cases and 12 cases pending investigation.
Goliad County
Eight new cases of the disease were reported in Goliad County, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Out of 225 total cases, an estimated 219 patients have recovered. There are four county residents who have died from complications of the virus.
Jackson County
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jackson County increased to 699 as of Thursday, according to Public Health Region 8 of the state health department.
Of those 699 cases, an estimated 661 patients have recovered. Seven county residents have died from complications of the virus.
Lavaca County
One new case and 18 new recoveries were reported in Lavaca County, according to the local office of emergency management.
Of 1,287 cases, an estimated 1,216 patients have recovered. At least 13 county residents have died from complications of the virus.
DeWitt, Refugio and Wharton counties did not publish COVID-19 reports Thursday.
