All adults in Texas will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, state health officials announced Tuesday.
"We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas, and we want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases," said Imelda Garcia, an associate commissioner with the state health department. "As eligibility opens up, we are asking providers to continue to prioritize people who are the most at risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death – such as older adults."
Currently, only Texans with certain medical conditions, residents age 50 and older, and health care workers and other emergency responders are eligible to get the vaccine.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
