All Tri-County Cooperative Ministries member congregations are transitioning to in-church worship services.
Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 547 County Road 146 in Sublime, will have its first “in church” communion service at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Worshipers will gather for in-church communion services at Faith Lutheran Church, Weimar at 10 a.m. and Zion Lutheran Church in Moulton at 10:45 a.m.
St. Peter Lutheran Church of Prairie Valley, in West Point begins in-church communion services at 8:45 a.m.
Evangelical Lutheran Church of Witting will have communion services at 8 a.m. June 28.
People at each congregation will be seated in every other pew. There will be cleansing stations at each church’s entrances and face coverings will be available for people who might need one. Attendees are asked to maintain the 6-feet social distancing where possible.
Sunday service will also continue to be broadcast on YouTube and Facebook. Church websites where people can access worship services include: redbirdtx.com or tccm-tx.org/worship_resources.
For more information, call 361-798-0155.
