Update, 1 p.m. Wednesday: All vaccine appointments in Victoria County have been filled, according to a Facebook post from the Public Health Department. If you are unsure if your online appointment was scheduled, you can call the county's hotline at 361-580-5796 to verify. Residents who received a confirmation email and/or text have been scheduled for Thursday's clinic.
Update, 10:45 a.m. Wednesday: The website to sign up for a vaccine in Victoria County has crashed. Officials say residents should call the hotline at 361-580-5796 to sign up. There are a limited number of call takers, so it may take multiple attempts to get through.
Update, 8:25 a.m. Wednesday: H-E-B in Edna is no longer offering the vaccine. People should stop calling the pharmacy. The headline in Wednesday's paper is incorrect. We will be issuing a correction tomorrow.
The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is underway in the Crossroads. Victoria County is still working to vaccinate front-line healthcare workers. Other counties have started to vaccinate people 65 and older and people 16 and older with certain underlying medical conditions.
Here’s where to go for more information:
Victoria County
Registration for 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Victoria health officials said. Residents can sign up online or by phone for one of the limited appointments of the 1,000 doses that the Victoria County Public Health Department received this week. You can schedule an appointment starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday by visiting apptoto.com/b/vctxcovid or by calling the COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 361-580-5796. The vaccine hotline is open on weekdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Anyone in Phase 1A or 1B of the state’s vaccination plan can sign up for an appointment. Future clinics will be scheduled once additional doses become available from the state.
Calhoun County
Call Memorial Medical Center at 361-552-6713 to get added to their waitlist.
DeWitt County
Cuero Regional Hospital is accepting waitlist signups on its website for people age 65 and older or with underlying conditions. When additional shipments arrive, the hospital will call to set up an appointment.
Goliad County
County officials received 300 doses of the vaccine last week and planned to distribute those over the weekend. The Advocate will update this story when the county receives more doses.
Jackson County
The Jackson County hospital district has a wait list of about 1,700 people as of Tuesday. Fill out the form on their website, jchd.org, to sign up. The hospital is scheduled to receive another 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the state this week.
There are no more vaccines available at the H-E-B pharmacy in Edna Tuesday. The Advocate will update this story when the pharmacy receives more doses.
Lavaca County
Call Lavaca Family Health Clinic at 361-798-1200 ext. 1 to get added to their wait list. You must call between 9 and 11 a.m. weekdays.
Matagorda County
Anyone can sign up for Matagorda Regional Medical Center’s waitlist at matagordaregional.org/waitlist
Refugio County
Refugio County Memorial Hospital has allocated all of its doses but will resume vaccinations when more become available. Those in phase 1A and 1B who want to get vaccinated can sign up on the hospital’s website at refugiohospital.com
The Advocate will continue to update this list as more doses are made available by the state and as more information becomes available from providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.