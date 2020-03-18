All restaurants and bars in Victoria County have been encouraged to close their doors to in-person dining starting Thursday.
Dr. John McNeill, Victoria’s local health authority, made the recommendation during a news conference Wednesday afternoon. Restaurants are encouraged to remain open by offering takeout or curbside orders, McNeill said, but he said it is in the interest of public health and safety that people should stop dining in person for at least the next two weeks.
“We’re trying to keep people apart, because as I say every time and I’m going to continue to say, that the best weapon we have against this virus is to keep it away from people who are not infected,” he said. “The virus needs a reservoir to survive, and the more people that we give it to be exposed to, the bigger the reservoir we make.”
McNeill said the recommendation is not a mandate at this time.
Minutes before the news conference began, McNeill said he was notified that a DeWitt County woman had been confirmed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Though there are not yet any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria, he said that “this is getting close to community transmission,” and is cause for stricter recommendations.
“I think it changes everything, I really do,” he said.
As far as economic impact in Victoria, McNeill said he believes there will likely be negative ripple effects felt throughout the community.
“I have a lot of employees myself, that I like, that are good people, that are working hard to feed their families,” he said. “But we just can’t stay open because of the risk.”
McNeill said his own restaurant, Frances Marie's Restaurant and Cantina, will be following his advice. Thursday morning, the restaurant will close its doors and remain open for takeout and to-go orders only.
Amanda Cantu, a manager at The Box Coffee Bar on Laurent Street, said traffic had already slowed down before the recommendation was announced on Wednesday.
“The mornings are still pretty good, but definitely like in the afternoon and midday it’s been quieter,” she said.
Before the press conference, she said staff was waiting to hear from the city before deciding what their business contingency plan would be.
“We’ve talked about it a little bit,” she said. “Right now we’re just working on a skeleton crew.”
Aside from restaurants and bars, McNeill said he’s aware that some other businesses owners have also begun taking measures to help minimize the spread of the virus, such as staggering employees’ shifts or having employees work from home. He said those are positive steps that all should be doing.
He reiterated the recommendation that all large events should be postponed or canceled and residents should do their best to avoid being in groups of 10 people or more.
“We just are trying to avoid crowds of people because that’s how you avoid spread of this disease,” he said.
Though local businesses are likely to suffer, McNeill encouraged residents to do what they can to offer their support.
“Any way that people can people can support their local business, because I can tell you, it’s going to be tough on local businesses, it’s going to be tough on me, it’s going to be tough on everyone,” he said. “So it’s going to be tough, and we’re going to have to just get through it.”
Caitlin Weinheimer, Victoria County’s chief of staff, closed the conference saying that the community’s leaders hear residents' concerns. She said though her job has been to inform people what has been closed or canceled, COVID-19 has not canceled everything.
“It has not canceled laughter or love. It has canceled friendship or family, and it hasn’t canceled our ability to relate to other people,” she said. “I ask our community to hold close in this time to the things that really matter.”
Victoria Advocate reporter Morgan O'Hanlon contributed to this story.
