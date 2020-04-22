Am I required to wear a mask in Victoria County?
A mask hangs on the front mirror of a parked car on April 19. Wearing masks has become routine for many people during the coronavirus pandemic.

 Yehyun Kim | ykim@vicad.com

Q: Am I required to wear a mask in Victoria County?

A: No. Under the new “Stay Safe, Reopen Responsibly” orders issued Wednesday, the public is not required to wear cloth facial coverings in Victoria County, although local officials “strongly encourage” the public to wear them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone out in a public space wear a cloth covering over their mouths and noses. Other counties in Texas, including Harris, Bexar and Travis counties, have mandated that residents wear facial coverings in certain public settings. The new coronavirus is primarily believed to spread via respiratory droplets emitted when someone speaks, coughs or sneezes, and can be spread even by people who aren’t showing symptoms. Facial coverings, in addition to maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from other people, could help to reduce the spread of the virus, according to the CDC.

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597 or on Twitter at @mccarthy_ciara. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

Health Reporter

Ciara McCarthy covers public health for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. She reports on insurance, the cost of health care, local hospitals, and more. Questions, tips, or ideas? Contact: cmccarthy@vicad.com or call 361-580-6597.

