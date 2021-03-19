Crossroads providers distributing COVID-19 vaccines

Victoria’s vaccine hub is scheduled to receive 2,000 doses. You can get added to Victoria’s waiting list by visiting victoraiwaitlist.com anytime, or by calling 888-966-5640 on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca is scheduled to receive a shipment of 300 doses of vaccine. To get added to the hospital’s waiting list, visit mmcportlavaca.com or call 361-552-0397. Port Lavaca Clinic Associates is also scheduled to receive 200 doses.

Jackson County Hospital is scheduled to receive 100 doses. To be added to the hospital’s waiting list, visit jchd.org.

Rogers Pharmacy in Edna is scheduled to receive 100 doses. Call 361-782-7822 to get on the waiting list.

The Cuero-DeWitt County Health Department is scheduled to receive 200 doses. The health department has partnered with Cuero Regional Hospital to distribute the vaccine in weeks past. The hospital has closed its waiting list to work through the hundreds of people who have requested appointments. After the list is exhausted, the hospital will move to an appointment-based system.

Refugio Rural Health Clinic is scheduled to receive 100 doses of the vaccine. You can register for the waiting list at refugiohospital.com. If you need assistance with registration, call the hospital at 361-526-2321 or call Refugio County Elderly Services at 361-526-5579.