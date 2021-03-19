Another 2,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Victoria next week, along with hundreds more being shipped throughout the broader Crossroads region, the state health department said Thursday.
Victoria’s vaccine hub is scheduled to receive another 2,000 first doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine next week. The hub is operated at the Victoria Community Center and run by local hospitals in collaboration with the Victoria County Public Health Department and other city and county agencies. Currently, the vaccine hub is capable of giving 5,000 people a week either their first or second doses.
Elsewhere in the Crossroads region, more than 3,000 first doses of vaccine will be sent to Christus Spohn Health System - Beeville and Community Action Health Center’s clinic in Beeville. Both health facilities are hub providers, meaning that they, like Victoria, are expected to vaccinate thousands of people within days in exchange for a consistent supply of vaccine.
COVID-19 vaccines do not cost money for recipients, and you can receive a vaccine even if you don’t have health insurance.
Currently, there is a limited amount of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the Crossroads. Some hospitals have received small shipments, but the one-dose vaccine is not expected to be widely available in the region until April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.