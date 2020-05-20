About 20 businesses have applied for the city's loan program, said Bill Anderson, the Rio Grande Valley regional lending manager for PeopleFund, which is administering the loans.
The application opened Monday for the program, which Victoria's city council approved on May 12 and will provide $845,000 in loans to small businesses within the city limits.
During a video Q&A session on Wednesday morning about the loan program, Anderson said PeopleFund would be accepting applications for loans between $5,000 and $50,000, but that he planned to keep the average loan amount to about $25,000.
Anderson said most people have been asking for $50,000, but that not all applicants who ask for that amount will receive it.
To be eligible for a loan, a business must have sustained financial losses because of COVID-19; must have a physical address in the city; must be up-to-date on city and county property taxes; and must have good credit with a minimum credit score of 600 as of Jan. 31. Exceptions to these requirements may be considered on a case-by-case basis by PeopleFund.
Anderson also said applicants must show that they've applied for either the Small Business Association Economic Injury Disaster Loan or the Paycheck Protection Program.
He also said that PeopleFund can administer the PPP, and it's getting them done in a two-to-three-day turnaround.
"I have clients that have been waiting over a month (through other banking services)," Anderson said.
The city's loan program will be provided at 0% interest for the first six months. After that, the interest rate will increase to a maximum of 5%. Interested businesses can apply for loans up to $50,000.
City Manager Jesús Garza said during the Q&A session that the loan program will help achieve the city's goal of job retention.
"It’s no secret that COVID-19 has created disruption," he said.
