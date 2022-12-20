Q: Are mask mandates coming back?
A: While COVID-19 has been rising rapidly in recent weeks across the country, compounding the stress much of the country's health infrastructure is experiencing with the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), mask mandates aren't expected to come back.
However, that doesn't mean mask recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention aren't being made across the country on the basis of the level of COVID-19 in specific communities, including New York City and Los Angeles.
As of Monday, most of the Crossroads counties had low COVID-19 community transmission levels. Refugio County is the only one in the medium transmission levels, according to CDC data.
Under these conditions, masks aren't recommended to address COVID-19, except for patients who are considered high risk on the advice of a doctor.
However, with the holidays this week, it is best to assume that wherever you may travel, there is a high presence of respiratory illness. People are encouraged to take the action they feel is the appropriate to stay healthy, that could mean wearing a mask or getting vaccinated, said David Gonzales, Victoria County Public Health Department director.