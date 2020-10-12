Q: Are masks still required?
A: Yes and no.
For most of Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate is still active.
The mandate requires anyone over 10 years old to wear a face covering while in public, but counties can now apply for exemptions to this rule.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management posted criteria for a county to be exempt from the face covering requirement. This criteria requires a county to have 20 or fewer COVID-19 cases during the past 14 day period, the county judge must submit an exemption form and the county must be approved for the exemption.
Calhoun, Goliad and Jackson counties have all been approved for the exemption, according to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
Seventy Texas counties have been approved for the exemption.
Business owners are allowed to require masks in their business.
