Q: Are there face mask exemption cards I can use from the ADA?
A: No.
The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, which administers the Americans with Disabilities Act, has not issued any exemption cards for face masks.
Cards that claim individuals are not required to wear a mask in places where it is legally required are fraudulent.
Many of the fraudulent exemption cards include the DOJ’s seal and a potential fine amount for businesses that do not accept the fake exemption card.
The cards are not issued or endorsed by the DOJ.
Despite rumors of health risks arising because of the use of a mask, they are still recommended when in public.
For more information and technical assistance about the ADA, contact the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301, 800-514-0383 or the ADA website.
