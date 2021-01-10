Q: Are there occupancy capacity limits for outdoor places?
A: In the Victoria area, businesses and public places have been forced to reduce capacity limitations from 75% to 50% in accordance with an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
For outdoor spaces, these limitations do not apply except for museums, libraries, water parks, amusement parks, swimming pools, zoos, aquariums, natural caverns “and similar facilities.”
The reduction from 75% to 50% of these places as well as most public indoor places, such as most businesses, has been in effect since New Year’s Eve. This will last at least seven more days, depending on the percentage of hospital patients that are in Victoria area hospitals as COVID-19 patients.
