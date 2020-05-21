Q: Are you more likely to catch the new coronavirus from a person or surface?
A: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the new coronavirus is mainly spread through person to person contact.
“COVID-19 is a new disease and we are still learning about how it spreads,” according to the CDC. “It may be possible for COVID-19 to spread in other ways, but these are not thought to be the main ways the virus spreads.”
The virus can be transmitted “very easily” between people who are within 6 feet of one another and through respiratory droplets expelled when an infected person talks, coughs or sneezes.
The virus can also be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.
Nevertheless, it may be possible for a person to catch COVID-19 by touching a surface or object contaminated with the virus and then touching the mouth, nose or possibly the eyes.
The risk of catching the virus from an animal is considered to be low although some animals can be infected with the virus.
