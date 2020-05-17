As businesses begin to reopen, new features of the local retail environment, including virtual showrooms and expanded online shopping, may be an early indication of COVID-19's permanent effects.
During a town hall meeting hosted by the Victoria Advocate, local shop owners said adaptability was essential for survival during the shutdown. Some of those adaptations, including expanded online shopping and full scale renovations, may change the way people think about small-town retail, they said.
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|36
|31
|3
|Goliad
|7
|5
|0
|DeWitt
|17
|11
|1
|Jackson
|15
|13
|1
|Lavaca
|8
|4
|1
|Matagorda
|66
|37
|5
|Refugio
|3
|0
|0
|Victoria
|156
|129
|7
|Wharton
|42
|31
|0
|9-County total
|350
|261
|18
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily.
Eveline Bethune, owner of Texian Books, Melvins Menswear and Bethune & Son, said she began moving her stores' inventory online in March as shutdowns began.
For the small-town bookstore, the change may mean the ability to compete with Amazon. Bethune said some of her local customers are able to get same-day delivery.
"We were able to pick up quite a few new customers," she said.
Pat McDonald, owner of Days Gone Bye, said the pandemic reinforced a lesson she'd already learned from owning a small business: People like communication and personalization. She said what enabled her to cope with the shutdown was the ability to add a personal touch to the experience of online or remote shopping. McDonald distributes her cellphone number so customers can reach her with questions about items in her store.
"They have learned how to shop online a lot better than they have before," she said.
She said she also became a personal shopper for people who requested that service.
Unlike the gifts and clothing sold in McDonald's store, furniture is a bit harder to adapt to online sales, said Paige Streiff, owner of Victoria's Ashley HomeStore.
"Our items are bigger ticket," Streiff said, and, before dropping substantial amounts on furniture, "people want to see it, touch it, feel it."
To adjust the business, Streiff said, staff members have added a chat option to the store's website. She also made the entire store's inventory available via virtual tour, which allowed her to renovate the showroom in the Northcross Shopping Center.
Although sales were initially down after the shutdowns, Streiff said the changes to her business allowed her to take advantage of a recent surge in sales.
"When you’re on the bed or the couch all that time, you get to thinking about how you need a new one," she said about the time spent in self-quarantine.
On Sunday, no new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Victoria County or in any other county in the Golden Crescent. A total of 156 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Victoria County, and 129 people have recovered from the disease. Seven people have died.
Matagorda County
Since the beginning of May, only two new cases of COVID-19 have been announced in Matagorda County. A total of 66 cases have been identified in the county; 37 have recovered and 5 have died.
Matagorda County saw one of the region's biggest spikes in cases early in the pandemic.
"We’re feeling good about the trend," said Matagorda Regional Medical Center spokesman Aaron Fox.
Nevertheless, he said residents are still being cautious as they begin to venture out to local businesses, Fox said.
"The light at the end of the tunnel is real," he said. "I think that we will get there, but we definitely have a ways to go."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.