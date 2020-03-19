Before Gov. Greg Abbot issued an executive order Thursday limiting social gatherings to 10 people, Erica Briggs had already started looking into options to boost online and phone orders at her two Victoria restaurants, ParaVida Wellness and Huvar’s Artisan Market.
She’d already been using app delivery services Grubhub and Waitr, but this week she began free delivery and worked to finalize her online ordering process.
“Our customers have come to rely on us for their meals,” Briggs said. “They don’t want to fight the crowds. We’re taking measures to make sure they can get the foods they’re used to.”
The executive order, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday, will prohibit seating and drinking at restaurants and bars, close gyms and ban people from visiting nursing homes except for critical care and temporarily close schools. The order will still allow restaurants to provide takeout and to keep their drive-thru services open.
Victoria leaders acknowledged the effect the executive order will have on area businesses, especially bars and restaurants, but said it was the right step to take to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
“The mayor and I are in full agreement that this executive order is the right thing to do,” said County Judge Ben Zeller at a news conference Thursday. “It only makes sense that all of the communities across the state would be following the CDC’s recommendations uniformly.”
Although Zeller said to “err on the side of compliance rather than on the side of creativity,” local and state leaders have encouraged restaurants to do what they can to keep their business afloat.
On Wednesday, Abbott issued a waiver, effective immediately, allowing certain restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages to patrons along with their food purchase. He also directed the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to waive certain provisions allowing manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of alcoholic beverages to repurchase or sell back unopened product.
Employees at Moonshine Drinkery aren’t yet sure what they will do to adjust their business, which sells alcohol but not food. Genevieve Robles the bar’s hospitality manager, said she’s currently thinking about a way to incorporate her charcuterie business, Boards., as part of the solution.
“We’ll get through,” Robles said. “It’s definitely going to hurt, but I think everybody will come back on top.”
Lindsay Young, director of UHV’s Small Business Development Center, said business owners in the food industry should adjust their practices to keep cash flow going.
“Can you move to more of a phone order situation and deliver the product? Think of things that are easy to do and where you can still provide your customers with a service, safely,” she said. “I think the big takeaway is to be active on your social media page.”
Young also suggested restaurant owners using delivery services like Favor to distribute food.
At H-E-B, cubside pickup manager Val Licon said she’s seen an increase of drivers in the past week. Whereas a couple weeks ago, she said there were only a few familiar faces picking up orders, now, there are upward of 20.
Cassi Hutson, a delivery person for Favor, said the gig has been full time for her in the past couple of weeks.
“I think it’s pretty safe for me; I wash my hands everywhere I go, I’ve got a container of hand sanitizer in here and I sanitize my steering wheel,” she said. “Favor implemented doorstop delivery today. We’re not to come in contact with the customers themselves.”
Tokyo Grill & Sushi Bar manager Jacky Sheng said his restaurant is currently working with Uber Eats to deliver its food products.
Although 5D Steakhouse & Lounge has begun advertising its pickup options to customers, the restaurant, which opened last month, already has begun to let go some of its wait staff.
According to some industry forecasts, those layoffs could just be the beginning of a bigger wave to come. Chicago-based outplacement firm Challenger Gray & Christmas estimates 4 million U.S. restaurant workers face the risk of layoffs within a matter of weeks.
(1) comment
What happens when people can't pay their rent, utilities, or mortgage? Because businesses are letting people go or telling them to stay home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.