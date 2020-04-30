Brianne Dlugosch is preparing for what she considers a second grand opening on Friday.
Only a few weeks after her restaurant, 5D Steakhouse, opened on North Navarro Street in February, she was forced to close her dining room to customers because of restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“I want to get my staff back working,” Dlugosch said Thursday, as her employees disinfected the restaurant, set up sanitizer stations and marked off tables to adhere with Gov. Greg Abbott’s rule that businesses only allow a maximum of 25% occupancy. “If I can get some of them back to work, that’s my main goal.”
Dlugosch’s dining room is one of many that will open across the state Friday after the expiration of Abbott’s statewide stay-at-home order at midnight Thursday.
Abbott announced Monday that all restaurants, retail outlets, movie theaters and malls can reopen Friday at 25% capacity. If the next two weeks of data show the virus is contained, Abbott said phase 2 of reopening could begin as early as May 18. In phase 2, more types of businesses would be allowed to reopen and maximum capacity would be bumped to 50%.
The openings occur the day after the U.S. Department of Labor announced another 3.8 million people filed for unemployment in the week ending on April 25. A total 30.3 million people, about 18.6% of the U.S. labor force, have filed for unemployment in the past six weeks.
With a maximum 25% occupancy, Dlugosch can only afford to bring back about 60 of the restaurant’s original 106 employees. She hopes as occupancy percentages increase, she’ll be able to rehire more of her staff.
“Restaurants work on a very low margin as it is,” Dlugosch said. “That’s just the nature of the restaurant business.”
Under the 25% occupancy restriction, opening isn’t financially feasible for many business owners.
Dennis Patillo, who owns The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar in Riverside Park, said he would only consider opening his restaurant at 50% occupancy.
“It’s very, very difficult to do that and have it make any sort of economic sense,” he said.
He’s also worried about the health and safety of his staff. For this reason, and unlike many local restaurants, The PumpHouse hasn’t offered pickup or delivery dining options.
“In a commercial kitchen, it’s almost impossible to be able to adhere to a 6-foot social distance,” he said. “Cooking lines are close together. It’s a hive of activity.”
Tammy Steinmann, owner of The Grand Theater in Yoakum, said she’ll delay opening the theater until at least phase 2 of the reopening plan because she doesn’t think the minimal income is worth the possibility of her staff getting sick.
Cinemark issued a statement announcing it also won’t be reopening its Texas theaters, in large part because the next new movie, Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” won’t be released until July.
Dr. John McNeill, Victoria County’s health authority, said his Mexican food restaurant, Frances Marie’s Restaurant and Cantina, will open Friday while adhering to the governor’s restrictions. For the restaurant, which has a 220-person capacity, that will mean only 55 people are allowed in the restaurant at a given time.
In a news conference Wednesday, Victoria City Fire Marshal Tom Legler said his office will lead efforts to educate and enforce business owners about how to safely and legally reopen.
Those efforts first will concentrate on educating rather than enforcing the state order, although failing to comply could result in fines of up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.
“We will probably at least visit and drive by locations to see what type of response the community has because we really don’t know if people are going to be lining up at the doors or ... take the time and wait a couple of weeks,” Legler said in the Wednesday news meeting. “We monitor it and see where we are because it’s such an unknown.”
The fire marshal also encouraged residents to report businesses that fail to adhere to the 25% occupancy requirement and other stipulations included in the state order.
Legler and McNeill said they have no idea as to what traffic will be like over the weekend.
“It’s hard to judge,” McNeill said. “I’m not sure how many people are going to enjoy going to a restaurant at the beginning of this.”
Before reopening, McNeill said his staff prepared by removing many tables at the restaurant, which opened almost four years ago.
“May 23 is going to be our fourth anniversary,” he said. “This is certainly not how we planned to spend it.”
(4) comments
A 25% occupancy is not going to pay the bills.
Omg it's "toe" not "tow"
I think that it's amazing that in just only 1 month after shutting a good portion of our economy down, that America is ready to go back to work.
David -- Not so amazing. America needs paychecks, products and normalcy.
