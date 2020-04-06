At least four Goliad County residents who may have COVID-19 are under observation or in isolation, the county judge said Monday.
The number of people under observation may be as many as seven, said County Judge Mike Bennett, adding the uncertainty was because he was unsure how many people were living in a household.
Sunday, Jimmy Schulze, Goliad County’s emergency management coordinator, said a bus driver, two bus passengers and two health care workers had been potentially exposed to a Goliad County COVID-19 patient.
Bennett said he was unsure about the conditions of two people reported infected on Sunday.
Schulze did not respond to phone calls Monday, but on Sunday said that a Berclair father may have exposed several people to the virus.
The man had been a patient at the Post Acute Medical Hospital in Victoria but was diagnosed with the illness after he returned home.
Those exposures occurred before test results were revealed for the Berclair father and his son on Sunday.
Two emergency medical service workers had visited the father’s house to examine an injured limb after he suffered a fall, Schulze said.
Days later, a bus driver and two bus passengers were asked to isolate themselves after the bus was potentially exposed to the virus by the father, he had said.
As of Monday, at least 136 people with COVID-19 have been reported in the Crossroads.
Matagorda, Jackson, Wharton and Victoria counties reported new cases of the disease.
JACKSON COUNTY
A fourth Jackson County resident tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Monday.
The patient’s gender and age were not released, but the person is isolating at home, according to a county news release.
The patient contracted the virus while traveling out of state, and an investigation revealed there was no exposure to the Jackson County community, according to the release.
The first and second patients who contracted the virus have recovered.
MATAGORDA COUNTY
One new resident tested positive for COVID-19 in Matagorda County, bringing the county’s case count to 42.
The patient identified Monday is a man between the ages of 30 and 40 who is currently isolating at home, according to the Matagorda Regional Medical Center.
The case is not believed to be related to out-of-state travel.
“My prayer is that we reported our last one,” said Mitch Thames, county spokesman.
For more than a week, Matagorda County, which has about 36,000 residents, led the Crossroads with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Thames attributed the disease’s prevalence to a large proportion of residents who commute.
He also said one reason for a lack of cases reported Monday was because backlogged tests for the new coronavirus had finally been completed.
In the early days of the pandemic’s arrival in South Texas, some test results were delayed, he said, by as much as two weeks.
A need to prioritize testing for medical professionals and other essential personnel also may have contributed to delays, he said.
Thames said residents are taking the disease more seriously than ever.
Few vehicles are on the road, and residents are following mandatory stay-at-home orders, he said.
“People are at home,” he said.
WHARTON COUNTY
Three more residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing Wharton County’s case count to 16.
One new patient is a woman between the ages of 35-45 years old who lives in Wharton, according to a news release from the county office of emergency management. The other two patients are an El Campo woman in her mid-50s, and an El Campo man who is related to a previous positive case.
How the Wharton woman and El Campo woman contracted the novel coronavirus was not yet known, officials said. The El Campo man’s age range was not released.
