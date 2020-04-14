In response to the current COVID-19 health crisis, the Victoria Bach Festival is shifting to showcase online performances and activities for the 2020 season, according to a news release.
The Festival’s live concerts, scheduled for June 6 - 13 in venues in Goliad, Edna and throughout Victoria, have been canceled.
“We’re beyond disappointed to cancel our live concerts this June, but the health and safety of our audiences, artists and community are our top priority. We’ll be re-imagining the 2020 Festival as online experiences that are responsive to our current moment, that celebrate the artistry of our musicians, that can reach our audiences wherever they are, ” Executive Director Nina Di Leo said,
The virtual 2020 Festival performances and activities will be available at the Victoria Bach Festival’s website, victoriabachfestival.org, during the scheduled festival dates, June 6-13. The lineup for the online festival will be announced in May.
“We will miss making music together in Victoria this June, but we’re looking forward to sharing our music and stories online,” said Artistic Director Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez. “It’s important to us to keep connected with our audiences and artists as we work toward making VBF 2021 the best festival ever.”
