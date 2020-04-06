On her 36th birthday Monday, Lindsey Reyes chose to feed her neighbors.
Wearing a mask and gloves, Reyes checked names of people in cars coming to receive packed groceries at Faith Family Church.
In fact, Reyes is in the same situation as her neighbors. She lost her job as a barber after working more than 10 years. Her hair salon closed because it wasn’t an essential business at this time and was afraid of getting fined or going to jail.
“We’re just living every day by day,” Reyes said.
Volunteers from the church distributed 20,000 pounds of food that they packed the night before. It included bread, eggs, tortilla, meat, canned goods, rice and macaroni and cheese.
The food from the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent was enough for 250 people who registered to receive the help. Anyone could register, but some people who couldn’t register because of the limit also showed up.
“We’ll try to do what we can for whoever shows up who wasn’t signed up,” said Jonathan Rees, one of the event coordinators.
The food packages were exactly what Laura Salazar’s family of eight needed. She used to work at a restaurant, but lost her job three weeks ago. Her husband used to take temporary jobs, but it’s been difficult to find such jobs as the economy slowed.
Her two sons who have epilepsy and lung problems also stopped working.
“It’s been hard,” Salazar said. “Making food and making ends meet, paying the bills … So whatever kind of food I can get, it does really good. It helps me a lot.”
Volunteers moved quickly and accurately to serve people in need. As soon as names were checked, volunteers asked, “Back seat or trunk?”
When drivers were about to step out to help carry the food, Stephanie Cadengo, one of the coordinators, would shout, “Don’t get out.”
Drivers just needed to unlock the door or open the trunk. A group of volunteers carried food packages, and in a few seconds, drivers would hear the last message. “You’re good to go. God bless you.”
