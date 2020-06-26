Carlos Salas still hasn’t fully digested the news that his bar will be closed for business — again.
Salas owns Dodge City Saloon, and it will close under Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest orders, which was announced Friday.
Abbott ordered Texas bars to close and restaurants to reduce down to 50% occupancy as coronavirus continues to spread in the state. Bars closed Friday afternoon and restaurants will reduce to its lower occupancy on Monday.
“The cash flow is cut off. The employees are out of work,” Salas said. “It’s tough. I worry about my employees.”
Victoria County reported 37 new COVID-19 cases Friday bringing the county total to 505, according to a news release from the county health department.
Of those infected with the virus, 14 new people have recovered bringing that total to 236. Eight people have died of the virus.
The daily numbers are subject to change as epidemiologist investigate cases, according to the news release.
Abbott closed bars and restaurants and limited them to take out only in March and that lasted about two months before the governor implemented a phased reopening. The reopening was halted as the state experienced record-breaking confirmed cases and hospitalizations. The governor also banned outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people unless local officials approve.
“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars," Abbott said in a news release. "The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and protect public health."
Salas said he was grateful to be open the past month, and it was nice to see his customers again even if it was a smaller capacity.
“I was just glad to be open,” he said. “If you make a dollar, at least you made a dollar.”
During the time they were open, Salas said all his employees wore masks and gloves, drinks were served in plastic cups to avoid contact and temperatures were taken of patrons at the door.
Salas said he is concerned for his 12-13 employees, but he knows that when the bar reopens his customers will return.
Early this week, Salas anticipated the governor would close bars again, but when it didn’t happen he was hopeful. He started preparing to follow Mayor Rawley McCoy’s orders, which required all businesses to require customers and employees wear masks, but that order no longer applies to his business.
That order will take effect Monday.
“It's been a very stressful week,” he said.
Lavaca, DeWitt, Matagorda and Wharton counties reported increase in COVID-19 cases Friday.
Lavaca County
State health officials reported 12 more cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday, said Egon Barthels, the county's emergency management coordinator.
Of the county's 119 cases, 88 remained active as of Friday, Barthels said.
Forty seven of the active cases had been confirmed by the state, while 41 were pending investigation, he said. One resident has died from COVID-19 complications and 30 had recovered.
Discrepancies exist in the number of cases the state has reported in the county. Based on reports from the state for Wednesday and Thursday that the county released, Friday's numbers do not account for 11 cases that were previously reported.
Barthels said he was notified that one previously reported case was moved to Gonzales County, where the patient lives. As for the others, the state is trying to figure out where reporting errors were made, he said.
The state did, however, confirm that Friday's total of 119 was correct, he said.
Lavaca County's cases heavily increased throughout the week, which testing that was performed by the Texas Military Department in the City of Moulton last week likely played a role in, Barthels said.
Of the 115 tests completed that day, 73 were negative for COVID-19, and 42 were positive, he said. A total of 52 residents from Lavaca County tested negative and 36 tested positive.
"We had a bigger jump with the numbers," he said. "They just started skyrocketing."
The Lavaca Medical Center's visitation suspension, which went into effect June 19, remains in place until further notice, according to a news release from the hospital.
The only exceptions are one parent or guardian for pediatric patients, one care giver for patients who may have dementia or special needs and visitors for patients who are critically ill and at the end of life.
Patients and those listed above will continue to be actively screened at the Main and ER entrances, the the news release said.
DeWitt County
DeWitt County reported six new cases of the new coronavirus on Friday.
The county has reported 56 cases to date, including 19 in the past week. Twenty-six people are isolating at home, including all six whose cases were confirmed Friday. Three people are inpatients at Victoria medical facilities. Twenty-six have recovered. One has died, according to a news release from the county.
Matagorda County
Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Matagorda County on Friday.
The new cases bring the county's total to 160, with 94 cases being active. Of the 160 cases, 61 patients have recovered and five have died.
Four patients are seeking treatment for the disease in Matagorda County medical facilities, according to a news release from the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center.
The county is anticipating additional positive cases in coming days after a "record number" of tests this week, said county spokesman Mitch Thames. A free testing site was held in county Wednesday and Thursday.
Wharton County
Wharton County reported four new cases of COVID-19 Friday, according the Wharton County Office of Emergency Management bringing the county's total to 145 cases.
Of those, 60 have recovered and one died. No recoveries were reported Friday.
