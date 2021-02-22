After nearly two months, Victoria County bars can reopen as of Monday after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission approved a request from County Judge Ben Zeller.
“The winter storm we just encountered was another big hit on our community — on top of the continuing burden that COVID-19 has placed on our small businesses,” Zeller said in a press release. “I’m glad to take this step forward today, see more of our local businesses re-open, and get things closer to normal.”
Since Dec. 31, bars in Victoria County had been ordered to close and restaurants had been required to reduce their capacity to 50% in compliance with an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott in October. That executive order allowed bars to reopen and restaurants to increase their capacity in most parts of the state, but prohibited bars and restaurants from doing so in regions where more than 15% of hospital beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
The order only applied to businesses who receive 51% or more of their revenue from alcohol sales. Some bars in Victoria found ways to stay open despite the governor’s restrictions by increasing their food sales and applying for permits from TABC. But other bars did not and were forced to close their doors.
Sunday marked seven consecutive days that less than 15% of hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, which includes Victoria, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson and Lavaca counties, were occupied by COVID-19 patients. That made judges in those counties eligible to request that TABC allow local bars to reopen.
Businesses that were previously ordered to operate at 50% are now allowed to operate at 75% as well.
Abbott first ordered bars to close in March, then did so again in late June after cases of COVID-19 surged across the state. The order shutting bars in June lasted until the 15% rule was issued in October.
Christina Robinson, bar manager at The Hideaway, 1807 Stolz St., told The Advocate in December, after the region’s hospitalization numbers rose above 15%, that she was worried that closing her doors would make it hard for her four bartenders would earn a living.
“It is my livelihood just as much as it is theirs. That is what is threatened by this,” Robinson said at the time.
As of Monday, the only regions still subject to bar closures in accordance with Abbott’s executive order are Trauma Service Area I, which includes El Paso, and Trauma Service Area T, which includes Laredo.
(2) comments
Bar’s should not have been closed in the first place. They could have operated under the same rules as restaurants...
I hope the worm is beginning to turn.
