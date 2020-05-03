Henry Martinez, of Victoria, retired Thursday from Hartman Distributing after 23 years with the company.
He was treated to a drive-by retirement parade filled with friends, family and co-workers driving company cars and of course beer trucks. A Pepsi Cola truck and fire trucks were also in the parade.
Martinez also worked at Del Papa Distributing for 13 years where he was often referred to as Mr. Budweiser.
His salesmanship was recognized over the years at both companies.
